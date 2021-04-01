The festival of Sheetla Saptami is observed on the seventh day of Krishna Paksha of Chaitra month and Sheetla Ashtami of Krishna Paksha of Chaitra month is celebrated. Holi is followed by the festival of Sheetla Saptami or Ashtami. On this day leftover food from the previous day is eaten and offered to Sheetla Mata. Therefore, it is also called Basoda. Those who worship Ashtami, prepare food on the night of Saptami and offer stale food on Ashtami as a prasad to Sheetla Mata.

This year, the auspicious time of Shitala Ashtami Puja is from 6.08 am to 6.41 am. According to the name, Sheetla Mata likes cold things. By observing fast and worshipping on this day, a person does not have an outbreak of diseases like smallpox, measles. According to the belief, cold things are dear to the mother of Shitala. Cold things are offered to Shitala Saptami and Ashtami.

Why Is Leftover Food the Previous Eaten on This Occasion?

It is believed that Sheetla Maa is pleased by eating cold food on the day of Sheetla Saptami. Devotees worship Mother Shitala to fulfil their wishes. But on the day of Sheetla Saptami, there are some things that should not be done even by forgetting. Today we are telling you five things that should not be done on the day of Sheetla Saptami.

Sheetala Saptami 2021 Dos and Don'ts for Good Luck and Prosperity

1. On the day of Sheetla Saptami, people who fast do not burn the fire or even the stove.

2. On the day of Sheetla Saptami, people who keep the fast for Sheetla Mata, they and their family members should consume food prepared a day before.

3. On Sheetla Saptami, people fasting and other members of their family should NOT eat hot food.

4. On the day of Sheetla Saptami, the dish that is offered to Sheetla Mata should always be prepared a day before as well.

5. On Sheetla Saptami, Sheetla Mata should not be offered anything other than kheer made at night.

It is not that if a dish made a day before is offered to Goddess Sheetla Mata, then you should offer it with dal and rice. On the night of Sheetla Saptami one should not forget to sing the songs of Sheetla Mata.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2021 04:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).