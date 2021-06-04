The coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj also known as Shivrajyabhishek will be celebrated on 6th June. He was the eldest son of Shuddha Triodashi. This also marked the beginning of Hindavi Swarajya in India. On 6th June, Hindavi Swarajya was officially declared in Maharashtra. As per the Hindu calendar, Shivrajyabhishek was held on the 13th day (trayodashi) of the first fortnight of the month of Jyeshtha in the year 1596. And as per the English calendar, Shivaji’s Shivrajyabhishek was on June 6, 1674.

The coronation ceremony of Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is celebrated every year on 6th June at Fort Raigad and is observed with reverence and enthusiasm by all Maharashtrians since one of the most important events in the history of Maharashtra. From this year the day will be celebrated as Shivrajyabhishek Din.

The coronation ceremony of Shivaji Maharaj was a glorious sight to behold. On this day they were two main rites that were performed including the anointing of the king and the holding of an umbrella over the head.

On the day of the coronation, Shivaraya was honoured as 'Shivchhatrapati'. On this day, Raigad is strewn with Shiva devotees. Many Shiva devotees visit Raigad and pay obeisance to Shivaji Maharaj. On this day, Shiva devotees wish each other a happy coronation day. Wreaths are also offered to the statue of Shivaji Maharaj. However, due to pandemic, this year the celebration will be less extravagant compared to past years.

