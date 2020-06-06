Shivrajyabhishek Din 2020 Wishes in Marathi & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Banners, Status, GIF Greetings to Mark the Coronation Ceremony of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Shivrajyabhishek Sohala 2020 Wallpaper (Photo Credits: File Image)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the great Maratha King, is revered across the nation. He had the utmost courage to stand against the vast ocean of Mughal rule. His original name was Shivaji Bhosle. But his followers gave him the title of Chhatrapati (Emperor) for his undaunted ability to protect them all under the safe shelter of his leadership. Shivaji was crowned as the king of Maratha Swaraj on June 6, 1674, at Raigad fort. As we mark the anniversary of his coronation ceremony, here we bring you Shivrajyabhishek Sohala 2020 wishes in Marathi, HD images and wallpapers for free to download and send along with greetings to your near ones. The Shivrajyabhishek Sohala wishes, messages, banners, GIFs and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj photos are great to send along with festival greetings via WhatsApp stickers, Facebook messengers and other social media and online messaging services.

As per the Hindu calendar, Shivrajyabhishek was held on the 13th day (trayodashi) of the first fortnight of the month of Jyeshtha in the year 1596. And as per the English calendar, Shivaji’s Shivrajyabhishek was on June 6, 1674. A lavish ceremony was arranged for the great Maratha King’s coronation. Every year on June 6, Shivaji’s followers remember him celebrating Shivrajyabhishek Sohala in his memory. Shivrajyabhishek Sohala 2020 images, HD wallpapers, wishes in Marathi and greetings are accurate to observe this significant day. In addition, we also bring you Shivrajyabhishek Sohala WhatsApp stickers that can be sent along with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s images. Shivrajyabhishek Sohala 2020 Date and Significance: Know History of Coronation Ceremony of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Shivrajyabhishek Din 2020 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shivrajyabhishek Din 2020 Shubhechha!

How to Download Shivrajyabhishek Sohala WhatsApp Stickers?

Like all other festivals, anniversaries and events, WhatsApp has also unveiled stickers to mark Shivrajyabhishek Sohala 2020. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers. We hope the above Shivrajyabhishek Sohala 2020 wishes and images will be useful to you as you celebrate and remember Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his bravery.