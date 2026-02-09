Mumbai, February 9: The annual celebration of affection known as Valentine's Week is officially underway for 2026, marking a traditional eight-day sequence that culminates on February 14. Starting with Rose Day on February 7, the week serves as a structured lead-up to Valentine's Day, with each date assigned a specific theme designed to highlight different facets of romantic and platonic relationships.

While the traditions have become highly commercialised in recent decades, 2026 continues to see a mix of grand gestures and simple, personal tokens of appreciation across the globe. Valentine’s Week 2026 Calendar: List of Days From Rose Day to Valentine’s Day.

The Valentine’s Week Calendar

Each day of the week carries a distinct meaning, moving from initial expressions of admiration to deeper commitments of trust and intimacy.

Date (February) Day of the Week Occasion Significance Feb 7 Saturday Rose Day Expressing affection through floral symbolism. Feb 8 Sunday Propose Day Confessing feelings or renewing commitments. Feb 9 Monday Chocolate Day Sharing sweetness and joy in the relationship. Feb 10 Tuesday Teddy Day Offering comfort and emotional security. Feb 11 Wednesday Promise Day Making meaningful pledges for the future. Feb 12 Thursday Hug Day Providing warmth and physical reassurance. Feb 13 Friday Kiss Day Representing intimacy and shared bonding. Feb 14 Saturday Valentine’s Day The grand finale celebrates love in all forms.

From Initial Gestures to Lasting Vows

The week begins with Rose Day, where the colour of the bloom often dictates the message; red signifies romantic passion, while yellow is traditionally reserved for friendship. This is followed by Propose Day, a popular date for those looking to "pop the question" or simply clarify their feelings for a partner.

As the week progresses into the working days of Monday and Tuesday, the themes shift to Chocolate and Teddy Days. These occasions emphasise the "sweetness" and "comfort" of a bond, often involving small gifts that serve as a reminder of one's presence. Mid-week, Promise Day serves as a more serious anchor, encouraging couples to verbalise the commitments they intend to keep throughout the year. Happy Chocolate Day 2026: Wishes, Heartfelt Messages and Images for Your Loved Ones.

Historical and Cultural Context of Valentine’s Day

While the themed days leading up to the 14th are a relatively modern cultural addition, the origins of Valentine’s Day itself date back to ancient Rome. The day is named after Saint Valentine, a priest who, according to legend, performed secret weddings for soldiers after Emperor Claudius II banned marriage to ensure a more focused army.

In 2026, the week has expanded beyond exclusively romantic pairings. Many now use these dates to show appreciation for friends, mentors, and family members. Following the conclusion of Valentine's Week, a "post-Valentine" or "Anti-Valentine" week often follows, starting with Slap Day on February 15, which is typically observed with a more humorous or satirical tone by those who are single or moving on from past relationships.

Current Market Trends

Local markets in major cities reported a significant surge in flower and confectionery sales over the weekend. With Valentine’s Day 2026 falling on a Saturday, hospitality experts anticipate record-breaking bookings for weekend getaways and candlelight dinners as couples look to extend the final day of the week into a full-weekend celebration.

