If you love observing the moon, especially the days of a full moon, then August has two full moons. The month of August will begin with a full moon, the Sturgeon Moon. The first full moon of the month will be on August 1, 2023, Tuesday. A full moon is easier to spot, but given India's rainy season, the cloudy skies can make it a bit difficult to spot this moon from some regions. Read on to know more about this moon, how it gets its name, and when you can watch the moon.

Sturgeon Moon 2023 Date and Time

The first full moon of August, which is a Sturgeon Moon, will take place on August 1, 2023. It will occur in the night sky at 8.01 pm IST.

How it Gets The Name?

All the names of the moon are as per the ancient almanac, followed by the Native tribes. These tribes tracked the weather and seasonal changes through the moon phases, and the names denote their activities. The name Sturgeon Moon comes from the large number of sturgeon fish that were found in the Great Lakes in North America this time of year. Sturgeons are a type of fish that can grow very large, some up to 20 feet long. During the times, the people marked the time with the availability of these fish, thus giving the name for this full moon. James Webb Space Telescope Detects Most Distant Active Supermassive Black Hole Till Date.

Other Names of August Full Moon

Every full moon also has a few alternate names. The Sturgeon full moon is also known as Grain Moon, Corn Moon, Barely Moon and red moon. These names once again reflect the agricultural activities and crops that were growing in August when the full moon occurred.

