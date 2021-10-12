Durga Ashtami is one of the most prominent days observed during Durga Puja. It is celebrated majorly by the Bengali community and this year, Durga Ashtami or Maha Ashtami 2021 will fall on October 13, Wednesday. Here's a collection of Subho Durga Ashtami 2021 wishes, Happy Durga Ashtami 2021 images, Durga Ashtami messages, Happy Durga Ashtami quotes, Subho Durga Ashtami greetings, Subho Maha Ashtami messages and more to celebrate the auspicious day with family and friends. Durga Ashtami 2021 Date in Kolkata: When Is Maha Ashtami and Sandhi Puja? Shubh Muhurat, Significance and Puja Vidhi on the Auspicious Day.

The main tradition of Durga Ashtami or Maha Ashtami is the Kanya Pujan. Some people invite young girls that represent various Shaktis of Maa Durga whereas some people place nine earthen pots as a form of Goddess Durga and worship them. People send messages saying Shubho Maha Ashtami which means Happy Maha Ashtami on this day to wish and greet their family and friends. We at LatestLY, have bought together a collection of WhatsApp stickers, HD Wallpapers, GIF Images and SMS for you to send to one and all on this auspicious day. Happy Durga Puja 2021 Greetings: Celebrate Durga Ashtami With WhatsApp Messages, HD Images, Facebook Quotes and Status, SMS and Send During Durgotsav.

On Durga Ashtami, not only Maa Durga but her weapons are also worshipped. This is known as Astra Puja and is done along with the recitation of mantras. Ashtami means eight, Durga Ashtami or Maha Ashtami is the eighth day of Navratri. This day marks a celebration of the strength and victory of good over evil. Here are some messages that you can send depicting Maa Durga’s strength to your relatives through WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and SMS.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Durga Give Prosperity to You and Your Family. May Her Blessings Be Always With You. Happy Durga Ashtami.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Durga Illuminate Your Life With Countless Blessings of Happiness. Happy Durga Ashtami.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ma Durga Is a Mother of the Universe, She Represents the Infinite Power of the Universe and Is a Symbol of Female Dynamism. Happy Durga Ashtami.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On Durga Ashtami, May Maa Durga Inspire All of Us With Positivity, Strength, Wisdom and Devotion! Jai Ambe! Jai Bhavani! Jai Mata Di!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Our Hearty Greetings to Everyone on the Auspicious Occasion of Durga Ashtami. May Maa Durga Always Guide & Bless All of Us.

Goddess Durga is said to have been created by Tri Murti Lord Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva. In the battle between Devas and Demons (asura), the devas led by Indra were defeated by Mahishasura. Therefore, Devas assembled in the mountains where the combined energies merged into Goddess Durga. She then led a battle against Mahishasura, riding a lion and killed him. Since then, Maa Durga was called Mahishasuramardini which means The Killer of Mahishasura. On Ashtami, many people observe strict fast in order to seek her divine protection, prosperity, success, happiness and peace. As you fast, feast and celebrate the defeat of Mahishasura, here are some messages that you can send to all your friends and family on this festival. Wishing you a very Happy Maha Ashtami 2021!

