Navratri, which means nine nights of festivities, is one of the most significant festivals celebrated across the country. Navratri 2021 begins on October 7, Wednesday and will end on October 15, Friday. During this nine-day festival, people install pandals, play dandiya and garba, organise Ram Leela and celebrate the festivities with a lot of excitement.

Kanya Pujan or Kanjak Puja is one of the most important ceremonies of Navratri. It is performed on a single day either on Ashtami or Navami. On this day, little girls are served Kanjak Prasad and gifts. Many people distribute fruits or typical Kanjak Prashad, i.e., chole puri halwa outside temples or they host the ceremony at their house. We, at LatestLY, bring you the recipe of Kanya Pujan prasad for Navratri 2021. Kanjak Gift Ideas to Purchase Online for Young Girls on Kumari Puja During Navaratri Festival

As per the Hindu calendar, Ashtami pujan time for Navratri 2021 starts at 9:47 pm on October 12 and will end at 8:07 pm on October 13. Therefore, the Ashtami Kanjak pujan will be performed in the morning on October 13, Wednesday. The Navami Kanjak pujan ceremony should be conducted the next day i.e., October 14, Thursday.

To prepare Kanjak Prashad, you can follow the recipe given below

The Kanjak puja ceremony starts with washing the feet of little Kanjaks. Then a thread is tied on each girl’s hand and tikka (vermilion) is applied to their forehead. With that, the devotees end their Navratri fast by offering food to these girls. The devotees have an early morning bath and prepare fresh food. Many people also serve fruits and cold drinks during this little yet important ceremony. Once the food is served and eaten by the Kanjak, the devotees touch their feet and seek blessing considering them an avatar of Goddess Durga.

Relish the halwa, puri and chole feast after the fast and enjoy the Ashtami or Navmi pujan ceremony. Happy Navratri 2021, everyone!

