Subho Maha Sasthi 2020 Images & Durga Puja HD Wallpapers in Bengali for Free Download Online: The sixth day of Navratri this year, which falls on October 22, 2020, is celebrated as Maha Shashti or Subho Sasthi in the eastern states of West Bengal, Assam, Odisha and Tripura. The day marks the beginning of Durga Puja 2020 and is commemorated with great zeal and fervour by all devotees. This year, Durga Puja festival or Durgotsav will take place from October 22 to October 26. This day is also celebrated by sending Shubho Shashti wishes and messages to our friends and family. People in Kolkata will wish each other with Subho Sasthi or Shubho Shashti or Subho Maha Shasthi greetings. The devotees also share Durga Pujo pictures and Maha Shashti 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status images. Here's a collection of Durga Puja HD images, Subho Sasthi wallpapers, Maha Shashti wishes, Shubho Shashti greetings, SMS, Facebook cover photos, wallpapers, quotes, GIFs and more.

Shashti, as the name suggests, is the sixth day of the month of Ashwin, and is the first official day of Durga Puja. While the Pandal Hopping and other customaries begin after Shubho Mahalaya, the actual Pujo celebrations begin on Maha Shashti. The four major rituals of Kalparamba, Bodhan, Amantran and Adhibas begin on this day. Devotees believe that Goddess Durga enters the mortal world on Maha Shashti, after completing her journey in Kailash.

Shubho Shashti is a major festival for people from the eastern and northern states and is commemorated with music, dance and food across various Pandals set up in different parts of the country. As we celebrate Shubho Shashti, here are some Shubho Shashti wishes and messages, Happy Maha Shashti WhatsApp Stickers and Pujo Facebook Status images to share with your friends and family.

Subho Sasthi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Its Time to Welcome Maa Durga and Thank Her for All the Special Gifts We Received This Year. Let’s Make This Navratri a Great One to Remember! Subho Maha Sasthi 2020.

Subho Sasthi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Durga Bless You With Lots of Prosperity, Happiness, Wealth and Good Fortune. May Your Durga Puja Be Full of Joy. Subho Maha Sasthi 2020

Subho Sasthi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Durga, Protects Our Family From the Evil and Empower Us With the Light of Knowledge and Truth! Happy Durga Puja and Subho Maha Sasthi 2020!

Subho Sasthi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Subho Sasthi I Want to Thank You, for All the Times That You Have Been by My Side. I Want to Thank You for the Times, You Held My Hands, Through the Tough Times. And Made It Much More Easy for Me to Face Rough Tides. I Want to Thank You for Every Moment You Made Me Feel Loved and Wanted Sending You My Choicest Greetings This Subho Sasthi!

Subho Sasthi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Durga Bless You With Happiness, Peace and Prosperity! Subho Sasthi 2020.

Subho Sasthi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Pray to Goddess Durga, May This Festival Bring Into Your Life Countless Moments of Joy and Ecstasy. Subho Sasthi 2020!!!

How to Download Subho Sasthi and Durga Puja GIFs?

You can download Durga Puja 2020 greetings and Subho Sasthi images messages from the above, as for WhatsApp Stickers, you can do so from Play Store. There are several apps that are providing Subho Stickers to wish family and friends Happy Durga Puja 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2020 05:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).