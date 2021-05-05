Teacher Appreciation Week 2021 is ongoing, and it is a perfect time to thank your educators. It officially started on May 3 and continues till May 7, 2021. The week-long event is annually celebrated in the US to honour the educators. This year’s observation is more significant because of the ongoing global health crisis. Even during this difficult time they kept students as their priorities and bossed all the odds! Any time of the year is a good time to be thanking the educations, but Teacher Appreciation Week calls for everything special. This is why we bring you Teacher Appreciation Week 2021 messages and WhatsApp stickers. These Thank You greetings, heartfelt Teacher Appreciation notes, and inspiring quotes are perfect for students to send to their educators.

Good teachers have the positive and enduring impact that we carry with us always. Besides, for parents, it is heartwarming to see that kind of connection happening between kids and their teachers. There cannot be any best way to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week but by sharing a heartfelt thank you note to your teacher. The expressions of gratitude and appreciation mean the most to them. Written notes, cards, and letters are the best way to express appreciation. In times of a pandemic, when most things in our lives have gone virtual, sending e-cards are a way to show gratitude. If you are not sure what to write in a Thank You note to a teacher, here are some Teacher Appreciation Week 2021 messages, heartfelt appreciation notes, and inspiring quotes for educators.

WhatsApp Message Reads: We’ve Never Seen Your Cape or Mask, but We See Your Superpowers Every Day! Thanks for Being a Super Teacher!

WhatsApp Message Reads: To the Best Teacher Ever! Thank You for Making a Difference! You Are Appreciated!

WhatsApp Message Reads: There Is One Teacher Who Stays in Our Minds Forever. Thank You for Being That Teacher!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Your Love of Learning Has Drawn Me Into a Whole New Universe of Exploring Ideas! Thank You Teacher.

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Really Know How to Put a Smile on Someone’s Face and Knowledge in Someone’s Head. Thank You!

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

The facebook-owned app, WhatsApp has introduced super fun stickers that make chat more fun. The WhatsApp stickers are available for both Android and iOS applications. CLICK HERE to download the latest collection.

We hope the above Thank You notes, and messages will be useful to you. The appreciation notes teachers cherish and remember most are the ones thanking them for something specific they said or did. If you could recall those instances, it can work wonders for Teacher Appreciation Week 2021 celebration.

