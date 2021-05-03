Teacher Appreciation Week 2021 Wishes and Images

This #TeacherAppreciationWeek, pull out all the stops to let the teachers in your lives know how much they’ve meant to you throughout this intensely difficult time. Then next week, do that again. ...and then keep doing that, no matter what day it is. Thank you, teachers. — ENGAGE! (@EngageShow) May 3, 2021

Netizens Thank the Educators on Teacher Appreciation Week

My most impactful teachers on the surface taught me to read, write, & calculate math more accurately, but more importantly, they taught me to persevere, believe in myself, & care for others. What did your teachers do for you? #TeacherAppreciationWeek — Jay Schill (@FCPS_BCMS) May 3, 2021

Parents Too Thank the Educators For Guiding Their Children

@sink_corey During this #TeacherAppreciationWeek I want to thank your amazing & inspirational educators that have taught my daughters over the years! Simply the best & I couldn’t have been happier to see them both awarded for their magnificence today! @b_pearson @schoellhorn83 pic.twitter.com/t4zqPLo2B5 — Dr. Lorinda Krey (@FairwayElem) May 3, 2021

'Thank You Teacher' Messages

Happy Teacher Appreciation Week..You’ve never demonstrated your ingenuity, resilience, passion, and strength more than you have during this pandemic. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/ST9Gq1sFfk — Amro Mohammed (@LHSDeanMohammed) May 3, 2021

Teachers Are Always Appreciated!

This is very random but I thought I’d share. I do not take it for granted that you allow me to share my thoughts, research and ideas with you. Wherever you are, whatever you’re doing, if you’re seeing this just know you are appreciated 🙏🏾 Happy Teacher Appreciation Week 🍎 — Teach Hustle Inspire®️ (@ShaunWoodly) May 1, 2021

