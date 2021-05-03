Teacher Appreciation Week in the United States is celebrated every year throughout the first full week in May to dedicate educators across the country. This year Teacher Appreciation Week celebration will start on May 3 and end on May 7. Teachers play a critical role in educating and shaping children, the future leaders of our country. They are very hard-working, dedicated, and understanding professionals. They help mold children and guide them in positive directions. On the occasion of US Teacher Appreciation Week 2021, we will share with you five interesting quotes to honor your teacher.

Teachers devote their days in and out of the classroom year-round to enriching student instruction. No matter where we are in life, a teacher influenced us. They continue to impact our lives every day. When schools transitioned to online learning in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, teachers around the country took on the challenge and adapted to meet their students' needs. Teachers are the backbone of our society. They are responsible for building the future generation. All of us have our favorite mentors and educators whose guidance has helped us achieve our goals and endeavors. Now let us take a look at some interesting quotes for Teacher Appreciation Week to send across to your mentor, coach, and teachers who have made your future today.

Quotes For Teacher Appreciation Week

1. It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge.

2. A good teacher can inspire hope; ignite the imagination, and instill a love of learning

3. If you can read this, thank a teacher.

4. Education breeds confidence, confidence breeds hope, hope breeds peace.

5. If you have to put someone on a pedestal, put teachers. They are society’s heroes.

Actively participate in Teacher Appreciation Week 2021 by sharing quotes, HD Images, wallpapers, and messages to motivate your teachers. Take out time from your schedule to give your teacher a call and tell them how much their teaching meant to you and how it has helped you grow towards success in your life.

