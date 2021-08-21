Thiruvonam 2021 will be celebrated on August 21, 2021 (Saturday), people in Kerala are all set to ring in this big festival with grand galore and fervour. Decorating the house with pookalam (flower rangoli designs) and diyas is a common practice during this festive season. Onam pookalam designs decorated at the entrance or verandahs of the houses in Kerala give a perfect festive look. If you too are looking for last-minute Onam 2021 pookalam rangoli designs to decorate your home, we bring you 5 quick and easy pookalam rangoli designs to try this Thiruvonam.

Pookalam is a traditional rangoli design made to welcome King Mahabali during the ten-day festival of Onam in Kerala. Onam 2021 began on August 12 and the big day Thiruvonam will be celebrated on August 21 (Saturday). Malayalees welcome and greet each other during this time exchanging delicacies. Here are some quick rangoli designs you can try at home!

1. Pookalam Rangoli Designs You Should Try AT Home

This half-circle pookalam design using genda phool (yellow and orange marigold flowers) will give your veranda a perfect festive look.

2. Round Shaped Pookalam Design With Rose Petals

This round-shaped design with rose petals is a quick last-minute rangoli design for Onam that you can easily make on the festival day.

3. A Perfect Pookalam Rangoli Design For Onam

Made up of a great combination of flowers, this pookalam design gives a more authentic Malayalee look to your house.

4. Pookalam Rangoli Design Using Marigold Flowers

This pookalam design using marigold flowers will give your house a refreshing look.

5. Quick Pookalam Rangoli Design

First timer? Watch this step-by-step tutorial to design your house with pookalam rangoli this Onam.

These were a few of our tutorials to help you design rangoli's this Onam festive. If you have any of your own ideas, do share them with us! We wish all the lovely people out there a very Happy Onam and Thiruvonam 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2021 06:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).