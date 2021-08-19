Kerala's Malayalee people celebrate Onam with great enthusiasm. It is celebrated every year to welcome harvest at the end of the monsoon season. This year, they have already started celebrating the ten-day festival from August 12 and the celebration will end on August 23. The main festival of Onam which is known as Thiruvonam will be celebrated on August 21. During the festival, people make flower rangoli which is known as Onam Pookalam. Thus, here we have listed five easy rangoli designs with flowers videos. Take a look:

Latest Onam Pookalam Designs

Beautiful Onam Pookalam Designs

Simple Onam Pookalam Designs

Flower Rangoli Design

Onam Pookalam Designs

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)