Coated with happiness, enthusiasm and excitement, 'God's own country' Kerala celebrates the ten-day festival of Onam with great enthusiasm. Displaying a perfect picture of traditional culture and rituals, Onam falls in Kerala's month of Chingam. There are grand processions, boat races, and traditional folk dances like Thiruvathira, Kathakali, and Pulikali, the tiger dance. The festival is celebrated to welcome the harvest at the end of the monsoon season. This year, the celebrations of the grand festival began on August 12. But when is Thiruvonam, the most important day of the Onam festival. Let us learn more about the Thiruvonam 2021 date, the story of King Mahabali, the significance of the Onam festival and, of course, celebrations. Onam 2021 Full Schedule With Thiruvonam Date: Know Significance and Celebrations Related to Kerala Festival Honouring King Mahabali.

When is Thiruvonam 2021?

Onam 2021 began on August 12 and will continue until August 23. The ten days are sequentially known as Atham, Chithira, Chodhi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thriketa, Moolam, Pooradam, Uthradam and Thiruvonam. The main Onam celebrations occur on Thiruvonam, which is also called the second Onam. It will fall on August 21.

Why is Onam Celebrated? Story of King Mahabali

The festival is celebrated as the homecoming of King Mahabali, a mythical ruler of ancient Kerala and is believed to be the 5th avatar of God Vishnu. Knowing the Vaishnava mythology, King Mahabali, unlike other demons, was kind and sweet by nature. He had defeated all Gods and was ruling the three worlds. Although people liked Mahabali, other Gods asked Lord Vishnu for help.

Why Do We Celebrate Onam? | The Story Of Onam

Disguised as Vamana, which ought to be Vishu's fifth avatar, a Brahmin dwarf visited King Mahabali. When Mahabali asked him for his wishes, Vamana responded with three pieces of land. The King granted his wish, growing in size and appearing before the three worlds. When he was about to reach heaven, Mahabali offered his own head and this impressed Lord Vishnu. With this, he granted his wish to visit his kingdom during the month of Onam, and this is the reason people celebrate the return of King Mahabali to his kingdom.

How is Onam Celebrated?

With processions, rituals and performances, Onam is celebrated for ten days in Kerala. The most important highlight of the festival is 'Pookkalam,' which is basically 'rangoli made of flowers,' and is drawn in the veranda of the house to welcome the King. There are various programs organized like colourful parades that describe Kerala's culture through detailed statues and floats.

Have you ever tried an Onam Sadhya? Delicious in taste and impressive look, Onam Sadya comprises a nine-course mean that includes mainly Sambaar, Avviyal and other dishes on a banana leaf. One dish you should not miss is the dessert. Payasam is one of the most mouth-watering delicacies one can ever have in Kerala.

Also, a fascinating ritual carried out during Onam is a boat race called Vallam Kali. Others include Tiger dances called Pulikali, which represents worshipping God, Tug of War, Thumbi Thullal, which women perform. Kerala represents authentic martial arts, and therefore, Onathallu is a must-watch during this festival. Apart from this, men and women perform various acts, dances and signing with great enthusiasm.

So if you are ever visiting Kerala, this one season is the most vibrant and colourful time to visit the state as it oozes India's great culture and exquisite food items.

