Tulsi Vivah will be observed today and it is a holy ceremony that takes place Prabodhini Ekadashi to kickstart all the auspicious events henceforth. If you do not know, Tulsi Vivah shubh muhurat will begin at 02:42 pm on this date, to November 26, 2020 till 05: 10. On this day you must keep a few dos and don'ts in mind to bring in good luck, positive vibes and prosperity. These simple rules and regulations can help you do your fasting and Tulsi Vivah puja right. Not just that, it also is said to bring in wealth and happiness in your life. Chaturmas also ends with Devuthani Ekadashi and after performing Tulsi marriage on this day weddings and marriage start taking place with all the Shubh Vivah Muhurats are only found post-Dev Uthani Ekadashi, check out wedding dates for 2020-21.

Tulsi marriages are done very similar to normal weddings all the rituals are followed. It usually take place with all the traditions that include singing Mangalashtak mantra along with decorating houses. Maa Tulsi is offered red chunari and 16 adornments aka solah shringar. Taking fire (agni) as a witness, Shaligram and Tulsi are wedded. All the wedding-related rituals including Kanyadaan ceremony are performed during this festival. Mata Tulsi is said to be the incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi, who was born as Vrinda. Therefore, Shaligram and the holy basil plant, also known as Tulsi is considered the Guardian God in Trinity of Hinduism, God Shailgram or Vishnu. To celebrate Tulsi Vivah 2020 and to wish your family and friends we have for you Tulsi Vivah greetings, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook greetings, GIF images, SMS and messages to send on the festival. On this day there are a set of holy rituals that you must perform to bring in prosperity and happiness in your life.

Auspicious Things to do on Tulsi Vivah

On the day, perform the Tulsi wedding with Shaligram.

Bringing a silver basil plant at the house on the day of Tulsi marriage is considered very auspicious.

Donate Tulsi plants to the temple and bring new Tulsi plant at home.

On the day of Tulsi wedding, in the evening, light a lamp under the basil plant. By doing this you will get the grace of Maa Lakshmi.

On the day of Tulsi wedding, Mata Tulsi must be offered red chunari.

On the day of Tulsi wedding, offer water to the Tulsi plant.

Things Not to do on Tulsi Vivah

Do not pluck Tulsi leaves.

Do not uproot Tulsi plant on the day of Tulsi wedding.

3. Do not forget to offer all the make-up items (solah shringar) to Tulsi on the day of the wedding.

Do not consume tamasic food and alcoholic beverages at all on the day of Tulsi wedding.

If you're fasting on the day of Tulsi wedding, then you must not speak ill of others or use abusive words.

Do not consume garlic and onion at home on Tulsi wedding.

Do not consume rice on Tulsi wedding day it is considered inauspicious.

Do not insult the elders of the house

If you want to get the virtuous fruit on the day of Tulsi wedding, then you can donate Tulsi on the day of Tulsi wedding. Give a basil plant to a needy who does not have a basil plant here, this will give you the virtue. On the other hand, on this day you plant a basil plant with your hand in a place where you can take regular care of it. You can also donate tulsi plant to a poor person on the day of Tulsi wedding. Apart from this, if you wish, you can also donate basil plant in the temple. If you do this then you will get the virtuous fruits of Tulsi marriage.

