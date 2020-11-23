Dev Uthani Ekadashi Gyaras 2020 Date, Shubh Muhurat & Puja Vidhi are highly searched for online with people wanting to know more about the Ekadashi of the Shukla Paksha in Kartik month aka Devotthan, Devauthani or Prabodhini Ekadashi. Since the day is around the corner, we have your back with the auspicious time to celebrate the day when Tulsi Vivah is done. This Ekadashi that comes after Diwali holds a reason why it is called Dev Uthani. Ashadh Devashayana on the Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha is said to wake up on the Ekadashi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, hence it is called Devotthan Ekadashi which translates to waking up of the lord Ekadashi. People look for vrat katha, uthani gyaras, happy devekadashi wishes and puja vidhi.

It is believed that on the day of Devuthani Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu wakes up after 4 months of deep sleep in Kshirsagar. The day is extremely auspicious because it kickstarts weddings and other holy occasions that don't take place in four months of Lord Vishnu's bedtime. Auspicious aka mangalik events will begin after Lord Hari wakes up on Devotthan Ekadashi. The auspicious events begin after Tulsi marriage (Tulsi Vivah) that is organised on this day.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi Gyaras 2020 Date & Shubh Muhurat

Devauthani Ekadashi Parana Muhurta: November, 26 from 13: 11: 37 to 15:17:52 as per 24 hrs clock

Duration: 2 hours 6 minutes

Hari Vasar End Time: November, 26 at 11: 51: 15

Devotthan Ekadashi Vrat and Puja Vidhi

On the day of Prabodhini Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu is worshiped and awakened.

One must wake up early in the morning thinking and meditating about Lord Vishnu.

After cleaning the house and taking bath devotees draw the feet of Lord Vishnu in the courtyard.

In an Okhli, fruit, sweet, plum, water chestnut and other seasonal fruit along with sugarcane are placed.

Lamps are lit outside the houses and at the place of worship.

At night all family members worship the deities including Lord Vishnu.

After this, the Lord should is awakened using a conch, bells etc. Chant"Utho Deva, Baitha Deva, Anguriya Chatko Deva, Nayi Soot, Nayi Kapaas, Dev Uthaaye Kaartik Maas"

Tulsi Vivah on Dev Uthani Ekadashi Gyaras 2020

On the day of Devuthani Ekadashi Tulsi Vivah is celebrated and it is the marriage of Tulsi tree with Shaligram done with pomp like normal marriages. Since Tulsi is also called Vishnu Priya, when the gods wake up, Harivallabha Tulsi prayers are heard. Tulsi marriage directly means invoking God through Tulsi. It has been said in the scriptures that people not having a girl child get the virtue of Kanyadaan by performing Tulsi Vivah once in their life.

Seasonal vegetables including Singhada, plum, radish, carrot, banana and brinjal are offered during the prayers offered to God on Ekadashi. It is the religious belief that Singhara is the most beloved fruit of Goddess Lakshmi. Maa Lakshmi is pleased by the offerings mentioned above.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2020 11:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).