The festival of Diwali 2020 concluded with Bhai Dooj and Diwali Padwa celebrations on November 16. After the festivities of lights, joy and togetherness, another ceremonial rituals of Tulsi Vivah are soon approaching. Tulsi Vivah 2020 will be celebrated on November 27 this year. The occasion refers to a marriage ceremony between Tulsi (holy basil plant) and Hindu god Vishnu. There are special set of rituals of this festival which falls a few days after Deepavali. In this article, we tell you more about Tulsi Vivah 2020 dates, shubh muhurat, significance and celebrations. Health Benefits of Tulsi: Ways it Can Boost Your Mental and Physical Health.

Tulsi Vivah 2020 Date

Tulsi Vivah takes place during the Shukla Paksha of Kartik Dwadashi or the Day 12 of lunar cycle. Accordingly, Kartik Dwadashi will be on November 26 this year. So Tulsi Vivah 2020 will be celebrated on November 26, Thursday.

Tulsi Vivah 2020 Shubh Muhurat

As per Drikpanchang, Dwadashi Tithi Begins at 05:10 AM on Nov 26 and ends at 07:46 AM on Nov 27, 2020. The marriage has to be conducted within this time.

Tulsi Vivah Significance

As per the legends, Tulsi is originally a woman named Vrinda. She was married to the Asura King Jalandhar who was very powerful. King Jalandhar was evil and used his powers to create problems. His wife was very devoted follower of Lord Vishnu and was thus invincible. In order to destroy Jalandhar, it was important to dissolve Vrinda's patibrata (celibacy). So Bhagwan Vishnu took the form of Jalandhar and took away her celibacy. Thereafter Lord Shiva was able to defeat the Asura king.

When Vrinda found the truth she cursed Lord Vishnu to become a stone named Shaligram and immolated herself. So Lord Vishnu converted her into a Tulsi plant and promised to marry her. So after Tulsi Vivah, the plant was considered a Goddess.

Tulsi Vivah Celebrations

Tulsi Vivah sees celebrations like an actual marriage ceremony. Tulsi plant is believed to be a incarnation of Devi Lakshmi. The potted plant is decorated like a bride. A small mandap is set up by some. She is donned with a red cloth like a chunari and solah shringar are done. Women sing songs and traditional bhajans ahead of the ceremony. People also exchange greetings and messages of Tulsi Vivah with one another. Pictures of the ceremony are shared with one another.

