The auspicious festival of Diwali just went by and it is time to look forward to other festive and celebratory occasions. The Dev Uthani Ekadashi begins in India the auspicious marriage season. This time because of the pandemic, a lot of wedding ceremonies had to be cancelled or postponed. But in a week from now, is a good time for weddings. Dev Uthani Ekadashi or Prabodhini Ekadashi is celebrated in the Hindu month of Kartik and marks the end of Chaturmaas, when Lord Vishnu is believed to be sleeping. This year Dev Uthani Ekadashi will be celebrated on November 25. And in this article, we also give you the Shubh Vivah Muhurat until the end of this year. Tulsi Vivah 2020 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Know Significance of This Ceremonial Tulasi Marriage Rituals Celebrated After Diwali.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2020 Date

Prabodhini Ekadashi/ Devotthan Ekadashi or Devthan, is the 11th lunar day (Ekadashi tithi) in the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) of the Hindu month of Kartik. This year, it falls on November 25, Wednesday.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi Shubh Vivah Muhurat

As per Drikpanchang, Ekadashi Tithi Begins at 02:42 AM on Nov 25, 2020

and ends on 05:10 AM on Nov 26, 2020.

This day ends Chaturmaas, a four-month period in which marriages are prohibited. Tulsi Vivah takes place after the Dev Uthani Ekadashi, a ritual that believes of marriage between Lord Vishnu and Goddess Tulsi. This day starts the auspicious phase of marriage ceremonies in India.

Shubh Vivah Muhurat in 2020

The auspicious dates to perform wedding ceremonies in November and December are as under:

November: 27, 29, 30

December: 1, 7, 9, 10, 11

Prabodhini Ekadashi is one of the most auspicious Ekadashi tithis in the year. The ritual of Tulsi marriage makes way for other auspicious wedding functions. A lot of people will be getting married this time around, given the months of pandemic which forced everyone to cancel their ceremonies.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2020 09:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).