Tulsi Vivah is a ceremonial marriage between Tulsi plant and the Hindu God Vishnu. The occasion is celebrated by following various rituals and traditions. Tulsi Vivah takes place during the Shukla Paksha of Kartik Dwadashi or the Day 12 of the lunar cycle. Accordingly, Kartik Dwadashi will be on November 26 this year. As Tulsi Vivah 2020 will be celebrated on November 26, Thursday, we bring to you wishes and greetings to send on the auspicious occasion. It also includes Tulsi Vivah WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Instagram Stories, GIFs, Wallpapers, Dev Uthani Ekadashi Gyaras HD Images, Messages and SMS to send on the occasion.Tulsi Vivah 2020: Why Is Tulsi a Sacred Plant in Hinduism? Know the Significance of Worshipping Tulsi Plant.

Tulsi Vivah is celebrated like an actual marriage ceremony. The holy basil is believed to be the incarnation of Devi Lakshmi. Hence, the potted plant of tulsi is decorated as a bride. She is donned with red cloth and women sing songs and bhajans standing around it. There are various mythological stories attached to the celebration. People wish each other on the occasion bu sending Happy Tulsi Vivah wishes. Ahead of the occasion, we bring to you wishes, greetings and messages for the auspicious occasion. Tulsi Vivah 2020 Rangoli Designs and HD Images: Easy Rangoli Patterns and Tips to Adorn Your Door Step on the Occasion (Watch Videos)

