UN French Language Day 2020: Date, History and Significance of the Day Celebrating Multilingualism

UN French Language Day (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

If we were to name the one thing that brought this entire world together, it has to be the ability to community. We are more than 7.5 billion people who boast of multi-linguistic talent, yet manage to communicate with each other in dire needs. UN French Language Day is a day that celebrates just this emotion, and our multi-linguistic abilities. Observed on March 20, this day holds immense significance for not just the french-speaking communities but also translators, global ambassadors, diplomats, and others. UN French Language Day marks the celebration of the French language and of course, the array of translators who make this language easily understandable for the non-french folk. International Francophonie Day 2020 Date: History and Significance of the Day to Promote French Language and Culture.

When Is UN French Language Day 2020?

As already mentioned UN French Language Day is celebrated on March 20 every year. This celebration was established by the UN's Department of Public Information in 2010.

Why Is UN French Language Day Observed on March 20?

2020 marks the 10-year celebration of UN French Language Day. However, the question that arises to most of us has to be - why March 20. The UN's Department of Public Information chose March 20, since it marks the anniversary of the International Organization of La Francophonie. The International Organization of La Francophonie is a group that shares a common tongue and humanist values that are promoted by the French Language. March 20, 2010, marked the 40th anniversary of its formation, and it was then that the UN decided to start celebrating UN French Language Day.

Significance of UN French Language Day

The UN French Language Day is a day to celebrate multilingualism and cultural diversity as well as to promote equal use of all six official languages throughout the United Nations. The six official languages widely accepted in the UN are Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian and Spanish.

UN French Language Day is mainly celebrated by the group of translators who play a key role in understanding the needs, wants and demands of key representatives from different countries and play a significant role in contributing to the smooth functioning of global affairs. The other five languages recognised in the UN are also celebrated through the year and the more important day of commemoration for the UN Translators has to be September 30, which is International Translation Day. We hope that this UN French Language Day you learn a little more about this beautiful language and its importance in world history, arts and today's current affairs. Happy UN French Language Day!