Vikata Sankashti is an auspicious day celebrated by the Hindu community in India. The Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. On this day, devotees offer prayers to Ganesha, as on this day, Lord Shiva declares that his son is superior to other gods. Hence, Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi is one of the most important days for devotees of Lord Ganesha. The word Sankasthi means to get rid of hurdles and evils. Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi is observed on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha. This year, Vikata Sankashti 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Scroll down to know more about Vikata Sankashti 2023 date, Vikata Sankashti timings and the significance of the auspicious festival. April 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Get Full List of Important Dates in the Fourth Month.

Vikata Sankashti 2023 Date

Vikata Sankashti 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, April 9, 2023

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi Timings

The Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 8:05 am on April 9 and will end at 7:07 am on April 10, 2023

Significance

According to legends, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati decided to play Chausar, but there was no one to monitor the game. Hence, Lord Shiva created a little boy and asked him to keep a look while they played the game. The boy agreed to the orders of Lord Shiva, and soon after, the duo started playing the game. It was three consecutive times that Devi Parvati won the game, but the boy declared Lord Shiva, the winner. Angry by the boy’s biased nature and judgment, she cursed him by saying that he would live in a swamp. Soon after getting punished, the boy apologised and pleaded for mercy and said that he did it in ignorance. Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Full Calendar: Know Dates, Puja Shubh Muhurat and Moonrise Timings for the Festival To Appease Lord Ganesha.

It is believed that after Parvati saw the boy repeatedly requesting her to forgive him, she asked him to wait for the Nag Kanyas and learn about the Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat. She told him to observe a fast for 21 days to get rid of the curse. The boy observed the fast and succeeded in pleasing Lord Ganesha after which he was free from the curse.

Vikata Sankasthi is an important day for devotees of Lord Ganesha as it is believed that the day plays a significant role as it wipes out all the hurdles and evil from devotees' lives. In Sanskrit, Sankashti means to wipe out hurdles and anything evil. On this day, devotees keep a day-long fast and seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. They break the vrat only after performing puja and sighting the moon. Devotees chant Ganapati mantras and read the vrat katha.

