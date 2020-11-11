Everyone is gearing up to mark the festival of Diwali 2020 which falls this week. Diwali, the festival of lights is marked in great enthusiasm throughout the country and the traditions and rituals differ from region to region. Did you know, one of the days during the five-day festival is dedicated towards warding off evil spirits? Probably not! It is called as Bhoot Chaturdarshi or Narak Chaturdashi or what is called the Choti Diwali. Since Bhoot Chaturdashi, as the name suggests, is around ghosts and spirits, it is often dubbed as India's Halloween! Ahead of this celebration, we tell you more about the dates, significance and some interesting tales about Bhoot Chaturdashi. Choti Diwali 2020 Wishes & Narak Chaturdashi HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Messages, GIFs And SMS to Family and Friends.

What is Bhoot Chaturdashi?

Bhoot Chaturdashi is an observance marked in West Bengal, on the festive day of Kali Puja. It is also sometimes referred as Narak Chaturdashi with Narak refering to a demon (asura) named Narakasura. This day is all about warding off evil spirits of the dead. Diwali 2020: What Is the Difference Between Diwali & Kali Puja? Know the Significance, Rituals and More About These Festivals.

When is Bhoot Chaturdashi in 2020?

Naraka Chaturdashi or Bhoot Chaturdashi is observed on the 14th day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. So this year Narak Chaturdashi falls on November 14. But this time, Kali Puja is also on the same day. So Bhoot Chaturdashi falls on Choti Diwali day. Kali Chaudas 2020 Date, Muhurat & Chaturdashi Tithi: Know Significance and Auspicious Rituals Associated With Bhoot Chaturdashi.

Significance and Interesting Things About Bhoot Chaturdashi

It is believed that on this night, the veil between two worlds is thin and on the dark night, the souls of the deceased come down to visit their near and dear ones. So it is said that 14 forefathers of a family visit their living relatives. In order to guide these souls and chase away the evil spirits, people light up 14 diyas around their homes. Every dark corner of the house is illuminated for this night. It is a tradition of respect to fourteen generations of one's ancestors.

Another belief is Maa Chamunda along with her ghostly forms scared everyone and drove away the evil spirits. Maa Chamuda is said to be a fearsome form of Kali and she drives away the evil spirits from entering ones homes. So people light up 14 earthen lamps at different entrances and windows of their home.

It is said that on the night of this day, the evil power is more dominant and the evil must be ward off. To overcome this evil power, Bhoot Chaturdashi ritual is followed. Many homes have a tradition to cook and eat fourteen different kinds of leafy vegetables which are cooked together. In the rural areas, people believed that tantriks came to kidnap the children on the night before Kali Pujo and sacrificed them to gain dark magic powers. So children are not allowed to step out and kept busy in the homes for the day.

