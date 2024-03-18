Dhulandi, also popularly known as Rangwali Holi, is a popular Hindu festival that is celebrated across India with great zeal and fervour. Holi is considered the second biggest festival on the Hindu calendar after Diwali. In most regions, the Holi festival is celebrated for two days - the first day is known as Jalanewali Holi when the Holi bonfire is done. This day is also known as Chhoti Holi and Holika Dahan. On the other hand, the second day is known as Rangwali Holi, the day when people play with coloured powder and coloured water. Rangwali Holi is also known as Dhulandi or Dhulendi. This year, Dhulandi 2024 will be celebrated on Monday, March 25. Holi 2024 Date in Maharashtra: Holi vs Rang Panchami, Shimga vs Holika Dahan – Know Dates, Significance and Celebrations Related to Each Day.

Dhulandi 2024 Date

Dhulandi 2024 will be celebrated on Monday, March 25.

Dhulandi Significance

Dhulandi holds great significance among the Hindu community. On this day, families and communities come together to exchange greetings, share traditional sweets and snacks, and enjoy special festive dishes. The term ‘Dhulandi’ is derived from the word ‘dhul’, which means dust or powder. During this festival, people play with coloured powders and water, symbolizing the victory of good over evil and the arrival of spring. Shimga Utsav 2024 Date: Know About Shimgotsav, Popular Konkani Festival Celebrated in Goa and Maharashtra.

In the days leading up to Dhulandi, people shop for colours, water guns, and water balloons and prepare traditional sweets and snacks for the festivities. Dhulandi celebrations are accompanied by lively music and traditional dance performances. People dance to popular Holi songs, adding to the festive atmosphere.

