Holi celebrations in Maharashtra, like in other parts of India, are vibrant and filled with great fervour and enthusiasm. The festival of Holi, also known as the ‘Festival of Colours’, is celebrated on the full moon day (Purnima) in the month of Phalgun, according to the Hindu calendar, which typically falls in March in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Holika Dahan will be celebrated on Sunday, March 24 while Rangwali Holi will be celebrated on Monday, March 25, 2024. The festival of Holi marks the victory of good over evil, particularly the triumph of Prahlada over Holika. It also celebrates the arrival of spring and the end of winter. In this article, let's know the difference between Holi and Rang Panchami as well as the difference between Shimga and Holika Dahan. Lathmar Holi 2024 Dates in Barsana and Nandgaon: Know the Origin, Significance and Celebrations Related to the Popular Hindu Festival.

Holi vs Rang Panchami

Holi is celebrated with enthusiasm across India and in many parts of the world where there is a Hindu population. In Maharashtra, Holi and Rang Panchami are celebrated with great enthusiasm. The night before Holi is called Holika Dahan or ‘Chhoti Holi’ where people gather around a bonfire, symbolising the victory of good over evil. The next morning is celebrated as Rangwali Holi (Dhuleti) where people smear and drench each other with colours. Meanwhile, Ranga Panchami is marked on the fifth day following the festival of Holi. According to traditional panchang, Rang Panchami is celebrated on Phalguna Krishna Paksha Panchami, which is the fifth day of the second fortnight of the Hindu month of Phalguna. Phoolon Ki Holi in Vrindavan 2024 Date: When Is Phulera Dooj? Know Everything About the Holi Celebrations in Mathura.

Holi 2024 Date in Maharashtra: Monday, March 25

Rang Panchami 2024 Date in Maharashtra: Saturday, March 30

On Rang Panchami, people come together to play with colours, dance to traditional music, and enjoy cultural performances. Community gatherings and street processions are common during this time. Water guns and water-filled balloons are often used to play and colour each other, with anyone and any place being considered fair game to colour. Ranga Panchami is a popular festival in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

Holika Dahan vs Shimga

In Maharashtra, Holi Purnima is also celebrated as Shimga. The festivities of the Shimga festival last five to seven days. A week before the festival, youngsters go around the community, collecting firewood and money. On the day of Shimga, the firewood is heaped into a huge pile in each neighbourhood and is then lit, signifying the elimination of all evil. Every household brings a meal and dessert, in the honour of the fire God. The colour celebrations take place on the day of Rang Panchami, five days after Shimga.

Holika Dahan 2024 Date in Maharashtra: Sunday, March 24

Holika Dahan Muhurta: 11:13 PM to 12:34 AM, March 25

Duration: 1 Hour 21 Mins

Shimga 2024 Date in Maharashtra: Sunday, March 24

Music and dance are integral parts of Holi celebrations in Maharashtra and other regions of the country where the festival is celebrated. In Maharashtra, people gather to sing traditional Holi songs and perform folk dances like Lavani and Gondhal. Drum beats and the sound of laughter fill the air as people immerse themselves in the festive spirit. As the festival of Holi nears, we wish you a very happy Holi 2024!

