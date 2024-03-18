Konkan Shimga Utsav, or Shimga, is a festival that marks the arrival of spring. The festival symbolises renewal, rejuvenation, and the victory of good over evil. Shimga is made by burning grass, wood, and cow dung in a purposely dug pit. On the day of Konkan Shimga Utsav, people engage in various traditional activities such as singing folk songs, performing traditional dances like Lavani and Tamasha, and playing with colours. Holi 2024 Date in Maharashtra: Holi vs Rang Panchami, Shimga vs Holika Dahan – Know Dates, Significance and Celebrations Related to Each Day.

Shimga Utsav 2024 Date

This year, Konkan Shimga Utsav 2024 will be celebrated on Sunday, March 24.

Know About The Shigmo Festival

The Shigmo Festival is celebrated in the Phalguna month according to the Saka calendar of the Hindu community, which falls around March in the Gregorian calendar. The Phalguna month is related to the lunar calendar and hence the date changes every year. The Shigmo festival is celebrated all over India with different names. The most common version of Shigmo is the Holi festival, which is celebrated in North India; it is known as Dolyatra in Assam and Bengal; in South India, it is called Kamadahan, and it is known as Shimga in Maharashtra.

Shimga Utsav Significance

As per legends, one of the main reasons behind celebrating Shimga is to commemorate the victory of good over evil. This victory is symbolised by the legend of Prahlad and Hiranyakashipu, where Prahlad, a devotee of Lord Vishnu, was saved from the clutches of his demon father Hiranyakashipu with the help of Lord Vishnu. On this day, people come together to play with colours, share sweets and special dishes, sing and dance, and forget any past grievances or animosities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2024 05:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).