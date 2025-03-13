Meena Sankranti is an annual Hindu occasion that marks the beginning of the twelfth and last month in the Hindu Solar Calendar. This day is an important occasion for performing charity, spiritual practices, and bathing in holy rivers. It marks the end of Phalguna month and the beginning of Chaitra month in some Hindu calendars. This year, Meena Sankranti 2025 falls on Friday, March 14, 2025. According to drikpanchang, Meena Sankranti Punya Kala begins at 13:14 pm till 19:17 pm. Meanwhile, the Meena Sankranti Maha Punya Kala starts at 17:16 pm till 19:17 pm. The Meena Sankranti Moment will be at 21:29 pm. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

Meena Sankranti is considered an auspicious day for charity as donating food, clothes, and money on this day is believed to bring prosperity and good luck. In this article, let’s know more about Meena Sankranti 2025 date, Meena Sankranti 2025 timings and the significance of the annual event.

Meena Sankranti 2025 Date

Meena Sankranti 2025 falls on Friday, March 14, 2025

Meena Sankranti 2025 Timings

Meena Sankranti Punya Kala begins at 13:14 pm till 19:17 pm.

Meena Sankranti Maha Punya Kala starts at 17:16 pm till 19:17 pm.

The Meena Sankranti Moment will be at 21:29 pm.

Meena Sankranti Significance

Meena Sankranti holds great significance for Hindus. On this day, devotees take a holy dip in rivers like the Ganga, Yamuna, or Kaveri is considered highly beneficial. For Meena Sankranti, sixteen Ghatis after the Sankranti moment are considered Shubh or auspicious. Special prayers and rituals are performed in Vishnu, Shiva, and Surya temples.

Giving food, clothes, and money to the needy is believed to bring divine blessings. During Meena Sankranti donating land is considered highly auspicious. In South India Sankranti is called as Sankramanam.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2025 02:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).