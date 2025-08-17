Chingam 1 is the annual observance that marks the beginning of a new year according to the Malayalam Calendar, which is often addressed as Kolla Varsham. Chingam 1 2025 will be marked on August 17 this year. Also known as Chingam Month or Chingam Masam, this time marks the first day of the traditional Malayalam calendar used in Kerala. This observance also marks the beginning of the Onam festival across Kerala, which is a common harvest festival that is marked with great fervour and enthusiasm. As we celebrate Chingam 1, here is everything you need to know about this observance, how to mark it and its significance. We will also look at the Onam 2025 start date, the Onam 2025 main day and more, along with the difference between Chingam 1 and Vishu celebrations. Chingam 1 2025 or Kolla Varsham 1201 Date: First Day of Malayalam New Year Significance, Onam Preparations, Celebrations in Kerala and Common FAQs Answered.

When is Chingam 1 2025? Chingam 1 vs Vishu

Chingam 1 in 2025 will be marked on August 17. This celebrates the beginning of a New Year according to the Malayalam Calendar. It is interesting to note that there are two different times that are marked as the Malayalam New Year by different communities. While some people consider Chingam 1 to be the New Year celebration, earlier, the month of Medam was believed to be the first month of the year, with Vishu marking the New Year celebration. However, now, Chingam 1 is celebrated as the beginning of the first month of the Kerala Calendar.

Onam 2025 Dates in Kerala

Onam, the biggest cultural festival of Kerala, will be celebrated over ten days, beginning with Atham on August 26, 2025 and culminating with Thiruvonam on September 5, 2025. The festivities mark the legendary homecoming of King Mahabali and are observed with traditional rituals, pookalam (floral decorations), Vallam Kali (snake boat races), Onasadya (grand feast), and cultural performances across the state. Each day of Onam carries unique customs, making it a vibrant and spiritually significant festival for Malayalis. Chingam 1 2025 Wishes, Status and Kollavarsham Ashamsakal Images: Malayalam New Year Greetings, WhatsApp Messages and Wallpapers To Share With Family and Friends.

The 10 Days of Onam 2025 and Dates

The 10 days of Onam 2025: Atham (26th August 2025), Chithira (27th August 2025), Chodhi (29th August 2025), Vishakam (30th August 2025), Anizham (31st August 2025), Thriketta (1st September 2025), Moolam (2nd September 2025), Pooradam (3rd September 2025), Uthradam (4th September 2025) and Thiruvonam (5th September 2025).

Significance of Chingam 1

Like all regional New Year celebrations, Chingam 1 is of utmost importance to the people of the community. The celebration of Chingam 1 is believed to bring with it the opportunity to start afresh and do your best to inch closer towards the kind of life that you want to lead. Chingam 1 is the month that marks the celebration of Onam - the noted Malayalam harvest festival that is commemorated with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across the state.

While Onam 2025 will be celebrated from August 26 to September 5, people are sure to prepare for this festive celebration with great fervour and enthusiasm from before. On the occasion of Chingam 1, people often make it a point to hold on to their positive outlook towards life and give themselves the grace to begin again and inch towards achieving their goals. We hope that Chingham 1 brings with it the prosperity and happiness you deserve.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2025 08:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).