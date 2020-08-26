Women's Equality Day is the annual commemoration of the day that women in the United States of America finally won the right to vote back in 1920. Women's Equality Day is celebrated on August 26 every year to mark this historic day, and Women's Equality Day 2020 is sure to be a significant event. Celebrated majorly across the United States, Women's Equality Day celebration focuses on opening conversations on the issues that women continue to face even today in their fight for equality. People often share powerful quotes by feminists, Women's Equality Day wishes and messages, Women's Equality Day 2029 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures, sayings on equality and inspiring quotes by strong women on this day. Women's Equality Day 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Wishes, Words of Encouragement & Upliftment to Send Fellow Women on The Special Day.

The celebration of Women's Equality Day first began in 1972. After the well-known nationwide Women's Strike for Equality in 1970, the proposition to dedicate one say to open more such prominent topics and conversations on different aspects of Women's fight for equality to be observed was raised. In 1972, the United States President, Richard Nixon issued Proclamation 4147, which designated August 26, 1972, as "Women's Rights Day" and was the first official proclamation of Women's Equality Day. This commemoration was approved by the Congress in 1973. Women’s Equality Day 2020 HD Images & Wallpapers: Wishes, Facebook Greetings, Quotes to Celebrate 100th Anniversary of Women’s Voting Rights in US.

The date marks the day that women in the United States conquered a monumental step in prohibiting the states and the federal government from denying the right to vote to citizens of the United States on the basis of sex with the 1920 adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment. As we celebrate this crucial day, here are some powerful quotes by feminists, Women's Equality Day wishes and messages, Women's Equality Day 2029 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures, sayings on equality and inspiring quotes by strong women that you can share with your friends and family.

Quote Reads: Hold Your Head and Your Standards High Even As People or Circumstances Try to Pull You Down. – Tory Johnson

Quote Reads: “I Do Not Wish Women to Have Power Over Men; but Over Themselves.” — Mary Shelley

Quote Reads: A Successful Woman Is One Who Can Build a Firm Foundation With the Bricks Others Have Thrown at Her. ― David Brinkley

Quote Reads: “Women’s Freedom Is the Sign of Social Freedom.” — Rosa Luxemburg

Quote Reads: “We Need to Reshape Our Own Perception of How We View Ourselves. We Have to Step Up as Women and Take the Lead.” ― Beyoncé

Quote Reads: “No One Can Make You Feel Inferior Without Your Consent.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

Quote Reads: “Men, Their Rights, and Nothing More; Women, Their Rights, and Nothing Less.” ― Susan B. Anthony

Quote Reads: “How Important It Is for Us to Recognize and Celebrate Our Heroes and She-Roes!” ― Maya Angelou

The celebration of Women's Equality Day holds immense significance, even from a socio-political standpoint. In fact, every President of the United States has continued to issue the proclamation that was started by Nixon in the 1970s. This celebration is especially important as the United States gears up for an important presidential election and with everything that is currently happening in the country. We hope that this Women's Equality Day 2020 you do your bit to understand the issues women face, the history of this celebration and of course do your bit to ensure that equality continues to be maintained across this great nation.

