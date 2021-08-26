Every year, Women’s Equality Day is observed on August 26. This year, the people of the United States are going to commemorate the 101st year of Women’s Equality Day. Thus, to highlight the importance of empowered women, netizens have shared several powerful quotes, wishes, greetings, messages and images on Twitter. Take a look:

Interesting

Jeannette Ranking, the first woman to be elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. #WomensEqualityDay pic.twitter.com/zpvJEDFUn5 — 🐬⭐️🦋Marlen Estrella🐬⭐️🦋 (@MarlinEstrella2) August 26, 2021

It's Equality Day!

Stronger Together

This #WomensEqualityDay, I thank all those faceless, loud voices from the past who fought for the women’s rights and gave us the life we have today.#WomensEqualityDay2021 pic.twitter.com/w5ieiFbHgF — Banda Karthika Reddy (@BandaKarthika) August 26, 2021

Acknowledge The Rights

#WomensEqualityDay A nation can only progress if it identifies and acknowledges the rights of its women. Happy Women's Equality Day 2021 pic.twitter.com/pG33BVOOSI — Anupam tiwari (@Anupamt30593245) August 26, 2021

