Losing your important files and documents is way more common than you’d think! One small accident or failure could destroy all the important stuff you care about. For this, World Backup Day is observed on March 31 to raise awareness about the importance of data backup and protection. The annual event serves as a reminder for individuals and businesses to create secure copies of their data to prevent loss due to hardware failures, cyberattacks, accidental deletions, or other unforeseen events. A backup is a copy of all your important files- like your family photos, home videos, documents and emails. Instead of storing it all on your computer or mobile phone, you keep a copy of everything somewhere safe. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

Hardware crashes, viruses, and accidental deletions can lead to loss of critical data and hence this day aims to educate people around the world on how to keep their data secured. World Backup Day 2025 falls on Monday, March 31. In this article, let’s know more about World Backup Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. March 31, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date.

World Backup Day 2025 Date

World Backup Day 2025 falls on Monday, March 31.

World Backup Day History

World Backup Day is believed to have started with a post on Reddit where a user wrote about losing their hard drive and wishing someone had reminded them about how important it is to backup data. The campaign started by Ismail Jadun in 2011, and every year news outlets write articles about the importance of backing up data on World Backup Day.

World Backup Day Significance

World Backup Day serves as a reminder to individuals and businesses to create copies of their important files and store them securely to avoid losing valuable information. As per data by the official website of World Backup Day, 21% of people have never made a backup while 29% of data loss cases are caused by accident. This day educates people about the importance of backing up their data and staying secure about their important documents.

