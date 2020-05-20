World Bee Day 2020 Quotes and Saying: 'Bee'autiful Images, Greetings and Wishes to Celebrate the Day Dedicated to Pollination

World Bee Day 2020 Quotes and Saying (Photo Credits: File Image)

It is Bee day today. The day is dedicated to the little creatures that are very important for the environment. With an aim to raise awareness about the need for more pollinators, their management and threats they face, United Nation designated May 20 as World Bee Day. The contribution of bees for sustainable development is extremely vital. The process of pollination serves as the base of our ecosystem. The fundamental process is equal for human survival as freshwater. Nearly 90% of the world’s wild flowering plant species depend, entirely, or at least in part, on animal pollination. World Bee Day 2020: Different Ways to Help Save Honey Bees From Extinction.

More than 75% of the world’s food crops and 35% of global agricultural land is also dependent on them. Usually, the day is celebrated with events taking place all around the world. However, this year due to COVID-19 social gatherings won't take place. You can share beautiful beautiful bee quotes and sayings with your loved ones on social media. If you are looking for a collection of bee images with quotes and one-liners from famous people, we have your back. Why Bees Are Important For the Survival of the Human Race.

Check out the best ones:

World Bee Day 2020 Quotes and Saying (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "The Bee Is Domesticated but Not Tamed."- William Longgood

World Bee Day 2020 Quotes and Saying (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "If the Bee Disappeared Off the Face of the Earth, Man Would Only Have Four Years Left to Live." Maurice Maeterlinck

World Bee Day 2020 Quotes and Saying (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "The Bee’s Life Is Like a Magic Well: The More You Draw From It, the More It Fills With Water."- Karl Von Frisch

World Bee Day 2020 Quotes and Saying (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "We’re All Busy Little Bees, Full of Stings, Making Honey Day and Night, Aren’t We Honey?"-Bette Davis

World Bee Day 2020 Quotes and Saying (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Most People Don’t Have Any Idea About All the Complicated Life Going on Inside a Hive. Bees Have a Secret Life We Don’t Know Anything About."- August

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the beekeeping sector as much as it has done damage to the other sectors. The entire market and the livelihoods of beekeepers may be in danger. Therefore, "World Bee Day will focus on bee production and good practices adopted by beekeepers to support their livelihoods and deliver good quality products," says United Nations.