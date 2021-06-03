Celebrated on June 3rd worldwide, World Bicycle day highlights the copious benefits of getting behind that wheel and peddling it around town. Cycling is not just a great form of exercise that boosts metabolism and strengthens muscles, but it is also a wonderful, environmentally sustainable way to travel. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), "safe infrastructure for walking and cycling is also a pathway for achieving greater health equity." If the pandemic has proved one thing, it is that public transport is more like a fair-whether friend, dependable only during the good times. However, the cycle is your stalwart friend good during a crisis; It is Environment friendly and always accessible.

It not only avoids pesky traffic jams but considering the rocketing fuel prices, it also doesn't make a huge dent in the wallet. On This World Bicycle Day, let's all be inspired with these quotes and peddle into an environmentally sustainable future

1. “Ride As Much or As Little, As Long or As Short as You Feel. But Ride” – Eddy Merckx

2. “When My Legs Hurt, I Say: “Shut Up Legs! Do What I Tell You To Do!” – Jens Voigt

3. “It Never Gets Easier, You Just Get Faster” – Greg LeMond

4. “My Two Favorite Things in Life Are Libraries and Bicycles. They Both Move People Forward Without Wasting Anything.” Peter Golkin

5. “Save the Planet. Ride a Bike.”

6. “You Can’t Be Sad While Riding a Bicycle.”

7. “Life Is Like Riding a Bicycle. To Keep Your Balance You Must Keep Moving” - Albert Einstein

8. “A Bicycle Ride Around the World Begins With a Single Pedal Stroke” – Scott Stoll

World Bicycle Day was first celebrated on June 3, 2018, by the United Nations. The day came to fruition after endless campaigning efforts that were spearheaded by Leszek Sibilski's with the support of Turkmenistan and 56 different countries. “Uniqueness, versatility, and longevity of the bicycle as a simple, sustainable, economical, and reliable mode of transportation” is the theme of World Bicycle Day 2021.

