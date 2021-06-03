“No comparison of the simple pleasure of a bike ride,” John F. Kennedy said. Regular physical activity- such as cycling or walking - has significant health benefits. To promote cycling, World Bicycle Day is celebrated every year on June 3. The resolution for World Bicycle Day recognises "the uniqueness, longevity and versatility of the bicycle, which has been in use for two centuries, and that it is a simple, affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transport."

World Bicycle Day History and Significance:

Professor Leszek Sibilski, Polish Social Scientist, is the founder of World Bicycle Day. Sibilski led a grassroots campaign to promote the United Nations (UN) Resolution for World Bicycle Day. His campaign drew support from Turkmenistan and 56 other countries. The original logo of World Cycle Day for UN was designed by Isaac Feld and the animation was done by Professor John E Swanson. The logo also carries the hashtag #June3WorldBicycleDay.

"The bicycle is a symbol of sustainable transportation and conveys a positive message to foster sustainable consumption and production, and has a positive impact on climate," the UN said.

On World Bicycle Day 2021, try to follow safety rules for cycling, like wearing helmets, using knee caps and rear and front LED lights for your bicycle. During the COVID-19 pandemic, cycling should be done following all social distancing norms.

