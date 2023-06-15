Every year, World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is observed on June 15 globally. The international event aims to highlight the need to prevent and respond to abuse of older persons and contribute to improving their health, well-being, and dignity. Abuse of elderly people is a problem that exists across the globe. According to UN data, 1 in 6 people of 60 years and older experienced some form of abuse in community settings during the past year. The rate of elder abuse is high in institutions such as nursing homes and long-term care facilities, with 2 in 3 staff reporting that they have committed abuse in the past year. The theme of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2023 in the United Nations Headquarters in New York is ‘Closing the Circle: Addressing Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Older Age - Policy, Law and Evidence-based Responses’. World Elder Abuse Awareness Day Quotes and Slogans: Inspirational Messages For Creating Awareness on This Day.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2023 Date

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day will be observed on Thursday, June 15.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2023 Theme

The theme of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2023 is ‘Closing the Circle: Addressing Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Older Age - Policy, Law and Evidence-based Responses’.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day History

The abuse of elders by caregivers is an issue that has been reported worldwide. In 2002, the WHO brought international attention to the issue of elder abuse. Four years later, in 2006, the International Network for Prevention of Elder Abuse (INPEA) designated June 15 as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD). On World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, a large number of events are held across the globe to raise awareness of elder abuse and highlight ways to challenge such abuses. Over the years, several government agencies and community professional groups worldwide have specified elder abuse as a social problem and have made collective efforts to mitigate it. World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: 5 Bollywood Movies On Elderly Neglect That Are A Must-Watch.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day Significance

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is an important day that draws the attention of people worldwide toward the abuse the elders face. Elder abuse is an act, or lack of appropriate action, occurring within any relationship with an expectation of trust, which causes harm or distress to an older person. Many forms of elder abuse are recognized as types of domestic violence or family violence since family members commit them. Paid caregivers have also been known to prey on their elderly patients.

