Every year, World Emoji Day is celebrated on July 17 to celebrate the different types of emojis that we use in our day-to-day lives. The annual celebration is marked in several countries across the world. Emojis have become increasingly popular and are widely used by people across the world in text messages and online conversations. World Emoji Day is a global celebration of these small digital icons that are popularly used to express emotions. The day was first established by Jeremy Burge, the founder of Emojipedia, in 2014. The date July 17 was chosen because it is the date displayed on the calendar emoji for Apple devices. As we celebrate World Emoji Day 2023, here’s all you need to know about the World Emoji Day 2023 date and the significance of this special day. Google Introduces a New Handshake Emoji To Bring Gender Diversity: Report.

World Emoji Day 2023 Date

World Emoji Day will be celebrated on Monday, July 17.

World Emoji Day History

World Emoji Day was established by Jeremy Burge, the Founder of Emojipedia, in 2014. According to historical records, the date originally referred to the day Apple premiered its iCal calendar application in 2002. July 17 was displayed on the Apple Color Emoji version of the calendar emoji as an Easter egg. Since 2017, Apple has used each World Emoji Day to announce upcoming expansions to the range of emojis on iOS. A List of 37 New Emoticons and 75 Skin Tones To Launch in the Coming Year That Would Make Texting More Exciting and Engaging.

World Emoji Day Significance

World Emoji Day is a perfect day to recognize the significance of emojis in modern communication. The day educates people about the use of emojis in online communication and fostering creativity. On this day, people engage in various activities related to emojis, like sharing their favourite emojis on social media, participating in emoji-themed challenges, and discussing the evolution and cultural significance of emojis.

