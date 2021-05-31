What is the world's most famous white liquid? The answer is Milk! World Milk is celebrated on June 1 every year to promote and raise awareness of the delicious drink in a healthy balanced diet. The year 2021 will mark the 21st anniversary of World Milk Day. This day gives us an opportunity to educate people about the importance of milk in our diet. Seven Nutritional Facts About Dairy That Will Make You Believe in 'Doodh Ki Shakti'.

World Milk Day 2021 Theme:

The theme for World Milk Day 2021 will focus on "sustainability in the dairy sector with messages on the environment, nutrition and socio-economics.” The theme aims to spread awareness about milk and dairy products in the diet.

World Milk Day History:

World Milk Day was established by United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in 2001 to celebrate the dairy industry globally. "Each year since, the benefits of milk and dairy products have been actively promoted around the world, including how dairy supports the livelihoods of one billion people," worldmilkday.org said.

This day gives us an opportunity to educate people on the importance of milk and its health benefits. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be minimal offline events, the celebrations will be mainly restricted to online forums.

