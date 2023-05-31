World No-Tobacco Day is an annual observance that is organized and promoted by the World Health Organization and is focused on helping people access resources that can help them quit smoking and consumption of tobacco in other forms. World No-Tobacco Day 2023 will be celebrated on May 31. This annual celebration is focused on dedicated annual themes that help forward better communication. To mark World No-Tobacco Day 2023, people are sure to share World No-Tobacco Day wishes and messages, Happy World No-Tobacco Day 2023 greetings, World No-Tobacco Day 2023 images and wallpapers, Happy World No-Tobacco Day WhatsApp stickers, say no to tobacco quotes and sayings, World No-Tobacco Day 2023 Facebook status pictures with family and friends.

World No-Tobacco Day celebration has been focused on helping people to understand the need to say no to tobacco and is one of the 11 official global public health campaigns marked by the WHO, along with World Health Day, World Blood Donor Day, World Immunization Week, World Tuberculosis Day, World Malaria Day, World Hepatitis Day, World Chagas Disease Day, World Patient Safety Day, World Antimicrobial Awareness Week, and World AIDS Day. The celebration of World No-Tobacco Day 2023 will be focused on the theme of “We need food, Not tobacco”. For the longest time, tobacco has been known as a prominent cash crop, and this theme aims to highlight the need to focus more on food plantations than tobacco plantations. Tobacco Free Youth Campaign: Health Ministry To Launch Pan-India Campaign on May 31 To Prevent Initiation of Tobacco Use Among Youngsters.

As we prepare to celebrate World No-Tobacco Day 2023, here are some World No-Tobacco Day wishes and messages, Happy World No-Tobacco Day 2023 greetings, World No-Tobacco Day 2023 images and wallpapers, Happy World No-Tobacco Day WhatsApp stickers, Say No To Tobacco quotes and sayings, World No-Tobacco Day 2023 Facebook status pictures that you can share online.

World No Tobacco Day (File Image)

World No Tobacco Day (File Image)

World No Tobacco Day (File Image)

World No Tobacco Day (File Image)

The celebration of World No-Tobacco Day is focused on helping people to encourage those in their lives who need a nudge to quit smoking and tobacco consumption. It is important to remember that not only does smoking and tobacco consumption harm those who have the habit, but it also affects the lives of other people in their lives in various ways. We hope that this World No-Tobacco Day, you do your bit to help people understand and remember this and guide them to one of the many ways that they can take the first step and say no to tobacco.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2023 03:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).