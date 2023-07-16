Mumbai, July 16: Every year, World Snake Day is celebrated on July 16 to raise awareness about the different species of snake that exist across the world. The special day dedicated to snakes highlights the need to protect and conserve these fascinating creatures as they form an important part of the planet’s ecosystem. They help control rodent populations, maintain balanced food chains, and contribute to the overall biodiversity of the planet. The day educates people about the beauty and diversity of snakes.

As per records, over 3,500 species of snakes ranging from small harmless snakes to large venomous ones, are found worldwide. These snakes have diverse habitats from deserts to rainforests and from oceans to mountains. As World Snake Day 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about World Snake Day 2023 date, history and significance of the day. World Snake Day 2023: Watch Viral Videos of Slithering Reptiles That Give Internet the Chills.

World Snake Day 2023 Date

World Snake Day will be celebrated on Sunday, July 16.

Significance

Snakes are believed to have come from terrestrial lizards that existed around 174.1 million to 163.5 million years ago. World Snake Day is an important day as it highlights the plight of snakes as these creatures are also impacted by climate change and habitat loss. The origin of World Snake Day is not known and the day is also not officially recognized by any international organization. World Snake Day 2020: Did You Know Some Snakes Can Fly? Here Are Interesting Facts About The Carnivorous Reptiles.

However, organizations around the world that work towards protecting and conserving snakes celebrate World Snake Day on July 16 every year. World Snake Day serves as s gentle reminder to take a closer look at the human-snake conflict and educate people about the role snakes play in the planet’s biodiversity.

