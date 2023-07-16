Snakes are the most revered and feared animals in the world. Today, i.e. July 16, marks the World Snake Day. The names of about 2000 different varieties of this reptile are awful. Every year on July 16, people from all around the world mark this day. Here are five all time terrifying viral videos of snakes that will send chills down your spine. World Snake Day 2020: Did You Know Some Snakes Can Fly? Here Are Interesting Facts About The Carnivorous Reptiles.

Watch Viral Videos of Slithering Reptiles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kingdom of snakes 🐍 (@snake_unity)

Snake in a Stream

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dogsizzle ™ (@dogsizzle)

Snake Fight

It's a snake eat snake world out there. pic.twitter.com/m02jYC7Tf7 — Georgia DNR Wildlife (@GeorgiaWild) June 10, 2022

The Python

Mesmerising video of a python slithering up a palm tree. Credit:sm. #nature #snakes pic.twitter.com/ddgN6XY6t0 — Dr Sumita Misra IAS (@sumitamisra) July 27, 2020

Fierce Cobra

Never Judge a snake by it's tail ? @Pendrive_Baba pic.twitter.com/ytet6ps7bg — Jude David (@judedavid21) September 6, 2021

