World Vegan Day is observed every year on November 1 to celebrate the benefits of veganism for health, animals, and the environment. This global event also aims to mark the founding of The Vegan Society in 1944 by Donald Watson, who coined the term “vegan” from the beginning and end of the word vegetarian. On this day, vegans celebrate the benefits of veganism for animals, humans, and the natural environment through activities such as setting up stalls, hosting potlucks, and planting memorial trees. This year, World Vegan Day 2025 falls on Saturday, November 1.

World Vegan Day starts the World Vegan Month, which is marked all of November. While the official theme for 2025 has not yet been announced, previous themes have focused on climate responsibility, compassion, and conscious consumption. In this article, let’s know more about World Vegan Day 2025 date, history and the significance of the annual event. World Vegan Day Funny Memes: Vegan Jokes, Hilarious Veganism Posts, Images and Trending Instagram Reels To Share With Your Vegan Friend.

World Vegan Day 2025 Date

World Vegan Day 2025 falls on Saturday, November 1.

World Vegan Day History

World Vegan Day was established in 1994 by Louise Wallis, then Chair of The Vegan Society in the United Kingdom. The day was started to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the founding of the organization and the coining of the terms ‘vegan’ and ‘veganism’. In 2011, Wallis said that he knew the Society was founded in November 1944 but didn’t know the exact date, so he decided to go for November 1, partly because he liked the idea of this date coinciding with Samhain/Halloween and the Day of the Dead - traditional times for feasting and celebration, both apt and auspicious." World Vegan Day Quotes & Veganism Sayings: Observe the Annual Day by Sending Thoughts, WhatsApp Messages, HD Images & SMS a Fellow Vegan.

World Vegan Day Significance

World Vegan Day is an important event that aims to raise awareness about the environmental and health advantages of adopting a vegan lifestyle. This day encourages people to avoid animal products and opt for plant-based alternatives that helps in reducing animal suffering, lowering carbon footprints, and supports sustainable food systems. On this day, communities and organisations around the world host food fairs featuring plant-based dishes and NGOs and environmental groups run campaigns to promote veganism.

