Celebrate World Gin Day 2020 With These Easy Cocktail Recipes at Home and Say Cheers to The Weekend (Watch Videos)

Food Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 03:46 PM IST
Celebrate World Gin Day 2020 With These Easy Cocktail Recipes at Home and Say Cheers to The Weekend (Watch Videos)
Gin cocktail recipes (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Happy World Gin Day 2020 everyone! It's okay if you didn't know of such a day that's marked today but now you do. And it is also the right time to celebrate since it falls on the weekend. So this Gin Day, how about trying some different cocktail varieties rather than the same old Gin and Tonic? If you have gin bottles and juices at home, how about utilising your weekend with some easy to do gin cocktails? We give you easy cocktail recipe videos. Funny Memes and Jokes That Are The Next Best Thing To The Refreshing Cocktail.

World Gin Day is observed on the second Saturday of the month of June. It was started by a UK-based bartender goes by the name Gin Monkey. The idea is to just mingle around with people and share a glass or two (or more) of gin. This year, all the celebrations have turned virtual due to the lockdown situation of Coronavirus. As you too probably cannot go and meet your friends, you can always make your own cocktails and show them off to your friends. We give you 4 classic gin cocktail recipes that you can easily prepare at home. Skip the Cocktails and Drink To Your Health These Refreshing Tea Mocktails All Weekend Long!

1. Basil Smash Gin Cocktail

If you have some basil leaves lying in the house, you can smash them to make a nice juice. Add it to gin and pour lemon juice with sugar syrup. It's ready!

Watch The Recipe Video Here:

2. Gin and Tonic in 4 Ways

If you are a regular gin drinker then there's no beating the G&T. But even in that, you can try many different flavours if you have the fruits. Watch four ways in which you can make this classic cocktail easily at home.

Watch The Recipe Video Here:

3. Gin Fizz

A very nice and refreshing cocktail, which needs nothing fancy but an egg and good shaking skills. Make sure you have a good shaker.

Watch The Recipe Video Here:

4. Gin Martini

A classic of a cocktail, how can you miss out on a martini? While some people make it with vodka, you can make it with gin and it tastes amazing.

Watch the Video Here:

We hope the above recipe videos help you to have a lovely concoction for the evening. You could share these recipes with your best friends and you can virtually mark the day. Cheers to all of you on World Gin Day 2020!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 03:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

