Donald Trump's Dinner Reception Menu: Raan Ali Shaan, Dum Gosht, Degh Biryani Part of President's Banquet

File image of PM Modi with Donald Trump | (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Delhi, February 25: The menu for President Ram Nath Kovind's banquet in honour of visiting United States counterpart Donald Trump includes a spree of mouth-watering culinary dishes. The menu includes both vegetarian and non-vegetarian delights, including biryani -- which has brought international repute to India among food lovers. Manmohan Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad Turn Down President Ram Nath Kovind's Invite For Donald Trump's Dinner Reception.

The dinner reception, being hosted by the Rashtrapati Bhawan for President Trump, includes Salmon Tikkas sprinkled with Cajun spice. The dish made of salmon fish is cherished by food lovers across the planet. Another intriguing dish on the cards is Raan Ali Shaan -- a dish made of the goat's leg. Two more special mutton dish on the menu includes Dum Ghosht and Degh Ki Biryani.

Two special vegetarian dishes, part of the menu, are Dum Guchchi Matar, Dum Gosht and Degh ki Biryani. Apart from the above main course dishes, the starters would include Aloo Tikki, Palak Papdi and Lemon Coriander Soup, among others.

Menu of Trump's Dinner Reception

Dessert - Malpua with Rabri, hazelnut apple pie, vanilla ice cream topped with salty caramel sauce 2/2 — Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) February 25, 2020

The lavish dinner would end with one of the dessert delicacies for which India is known -- Malpua with Rabri. The dessert menu, however, also includes a couple of continental dishes including the the hazelnut apple pie, vanilla ice cream topped with salty caramel sauce. Following the dinner, Trump would embark upon a flight to Germany, his next stop for an official bilateral visit.