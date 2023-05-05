Dry Days often put a block on our otherwise happening weekend plans, as the sale of alcohol is prohibited on dry days. The key to not getting surprised or disappointed by dry days in India is keeping track of upcoming dry days. Buddha Purnima 2023, which will be celebrated on May 5 will be a dry day in Maharashtra. Buddha Purnima is a very important observance for people who follow Buddhism across the world and marks the birthday of Lord Gautam Buddha. The celebration of Buddha’s Birthday often involves sharing Buddha Purnima 2023 greetings and messages that help spread Gautam Buddha’s teachings to the world. Buddha Purnima 2023 Messages in Marathi: WhatsApp Greetings, Gautam Buddha Pics, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS With Family & Friends.

Since Buddha Purnima 2023 will fall on Friday, many people may have their FriYAY plans which can be hampered. Buddha Purnima is usually celebrated on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Vaishakh and is also known as Vesak or Vaishakh Purnima. There are various processions and observances on this day to celebrate Buddha Purnima. On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, people also visit Buddha temples across the country. The celebrations of Buddha Purnima also pan across various South Asian countries where Buddhism is a core religion.

It is interesting to note that while Buddha’s Birthday is celebrated on the full moon day in Baishakh month, the actual date of Gautam Buddha’s birth is not really known to anyone. It is only known that Gautam Buddha was born in the month of Vaishakh. Buddha Purnima 2023 will fall on the same day as the first lunar eclipse of the year.

We hope that Buddha Purnima 2023 brings all the love, light and happiness to you! Happy Buddha’s Birthday 2023!

