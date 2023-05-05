Happy Buddha Purnima 2023! Buddha Purnima 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, May 5. The special day marks the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha and is celebrated every year in India. The date of Buddha Purnima depends on the Asian lunisolar calendar, which usually falls on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Vaisakha and usually falls in April or May. Gautama Buddha was born in c. 563–483 BCE in Lumbini, Nepal. On the day of Buddha Purnima, devotees offer prayers to Lord Buddha and remember his teachings. As we celebrate Buddha Purnima 2023, we at LatestLY, have compiled a collection of Buddha Purnima wishes in Marathi, Buddha Purnima 2023 greetings, Buddha Purnima HD wallpapers in Marathi, Buddha Purnima pics, Buddha Purnima wishes, which you can download and share with your family, friends, and relatives.

This year will celebrate the 2585th birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha. The auspicious day is also known by several other names like ‘Buddha Jayanti’ or Vesak. This festival holds immense significance for Buddhists all around the world. In 2023, Buddha Purnima Tithi will begin at 11:44 PM on May 4, 2023, and end at 11:03 PM on May 5, 2023. You can also download these Buddha Purnima 2023 wishes and messages and send them to your loved ones as Happy Buddha Purnima wishes and Buddha Purnima greetings.

In several parts of North India, Buddha is considered the 9th incarnation of Lord Vishnu. According to traditions, Buddha spent seven weeks in the shade of a Bodhi tree until he reached enlightenment or Nirvana. In South and Southeast Asia, the Buddha's birth is celebrated as part of Vesak, a festival that also celebrates the Buddha's enlightenment (on the day of the full moon) and death.

