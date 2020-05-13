Frog Bread is Latest Food Trend on TikTok! People Bake Bread Loaves in Shape of Frogs and the Result is Unappetizing (Watch Pics and Viral Videos)

Frog bread trend (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ever since the Coronavirus lockdown has begun, we have seen people indulge in numerous activities to keep themselves entertained while social distancing. Among the many fun quarantine activities that are trending, cooking and baking experiments are also high. So while we saw the Dalgona Coffee trend take over social media, looks like a baking experiment of frog bread is up to become the next viral trend. Frog bread is just a loaf of bread but in the shape of frog! Like Dalgona coffee, this trend has also stemmed from TikTok and it didn't take long for people to show off their creations on other social mediums too. So those who have successfully mastered these loaves of bread, they are showing them off on social media. Whipped Peanut Butter Milk Goes Viral After Dalgona Coffee Trend; Watch Recipe Video of Making This Sweet Frothy Drink.

If you have been active on TikTok, then you probably may have seen some videos already. The hashtag of #froggybread has over 2 million views and people are showing off their baking experiments. In the last month, we saw people sharing their cooking and baking fails on Twitter to make others feel better if they have messed up in the kitchen. To dive deeper into the origin of this trend, it goes way back to 2005 on a blog related to baking. But somehow, people are trying it now and it doesn't take long for the trend to catch up on the internet. Since last week, a lot of people have already tried their hand on making this froggy bread and the pics and videos are going viral. From Kneading Dough to Making Pasta from Scratch, Make the Best Use of Your Quarantine Time By Mastering these Difficult Baking and Cooking Skills!

Check Pics and TikTok Videos of Frog Bread Baking Trend:

The Process

How To Get the Froggy Shape

That Slap!

Such Wide Eyes!

Oops!

Wow, There's a Turtle Too

Trend's Going Viral

Behold pic.twitter.com/uOND8PzSPL — girl of the dirt (@frauglet) May 3, 2020

Glazing Frog!

I made frog bread HAHAHA pic.twitter.com/LaCf0Lu1zw — Mackey Pan the Banana Man 🍌 (@MackeyPan) May 8, 2020

Here's a Frog Family

frog bread was a success good god i bet you all wish you were me right now pic.twitter.com/2GvtG7k9m0 — Miley Highrus (@hannahbongtanna) May 6, 2020

These froggy bread loaves don't look as appetising especially in the making. Not everyone has got the shape right which makes it look so weird in some cases. While everyone's posting photos of their baked frog bread, no one has talked about the taste. Well, we guess its just like normal bread but a change in shape? Would you be trying out this baking fad too?