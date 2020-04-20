From Kneading Dough to Making Pasta from Scratch, Make the Best Use of Your Quarantine Time By Mastering these Difficult Baking and Cooking Skills!

cake (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Let's face it, getting a box of pizza or cupcakes delivered saves a lot of our time and energy. But now that eating out or getting food delivered at home is not a viable option, why not make the baked goods from scratch at home? This extra free time that you have at home can be the perfect opportunity to ditch the excuses and finally master your baking skills. If you have always deemed baking too intimidating, challenge yourself to learn these skills during the quarantine.

1. Make Dough

You are on rice because you cannot make chapatis? From pizza to doughnuts, you will miss out on a lot more if you do not know how to make a dough. Besides, kneading dough can give you a great arm workout.

2. Making Homemade Jam

Sure making your own homemade jar of jam is one of the most straightforward kitchen recipes, the hardest part of the job is to decide whether or not to use pectin to thicken the consistency. You will get there with practice.

3. Whipping Whipped Cream

Any recipe that requires whipped cream is a star. But when you make it fresh, it can last you for four to five days in the refrigerator. By the time the next house party rolls around, your desserts will be the talk of the town.

4. Make a Mirror Glaze

If you think you have mastered all the other baking skills, try taking it to the next level by learning a mirror glaze. This colourful glaze is prepared from sweetened condensed milk, water, chocolate, gelatin, and flavours of your choice.

5. Make Pasta From Scratch

There are so many pasta dishes out there. It's pretty much impossible ever to get tired of them. Sure you can prepare a basic pasta and sauce combo can within 15 minutes, but how about making pasta from scratch? Have music playing in the background, pour a glass of wine and challenge yourself to this cooking skill.

6. Learn How to Zest a Fruit

Many recipes require fruits like lemons, limes, or oranges for extra flavour. While juicing is easy, zesting is not. Different types of zesters are used to add their own taste and texture.

In the end, why not try making a fondant? Unlike tradition icing, fondant can be shaped and rolled out into many decorations like flowers and a thick layering of icing. So, raid your kitchen now!