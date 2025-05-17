May 18, 2025, Special Days: May 18, 2025, is marked by several meaningful and diverse observances. It is International Museum Day, celebrating the importance of museums in cultural exchange and education. World AIDS Vaccine Day (also known as HIV Vaccine Awareness Day) raises awareness about the ongoing efforts to develop a vaccine for HIV. Culinary enthusiasts can enjoy National Cheese Soufflé Day and World Baking Day, perfect for indulging in kitchen creativity. The day may also be observed as Stepmother's Day in some places, offering a chance to honour the love and care of a stepmother. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on May 18, 2025 (Sunday)

Children's Day in the UK International Museum Day National Cheese Soufflé Day National HIV Vaccine Awareness Day Stepmother's Day World AIDS Vaccine Day World Baking Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on May 18, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:02 am on Sunday, 18 May 2025 (IST)

6:02 am on Sunday, 18 May 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 7:07 pm on Sunday, 18 May 2025 (IST)

Famous May 18 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Pope John Paul II (18 May 1920 – 2 April 2005) Tina Fey Shivangi Joshi D. Deve Gowda Omar Khayyam (18 May 1048 – 4 December 1131) Zain Imam Sonalee Kulkarni Ryan Sessegnon

Notable Death Anniversaries on May 18

Elizabeth Montgomery Death Anniversary: 18 May 1995 (age 62 years), Beverly Hills, California, United States

May 17, 2025, Special Days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2025 11:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).