Quarantine Cooking Fails Has Funniest Results! Netizens Share Pics of How They Messed up While Baking During The Lockdown

The Coronavirus lockdown has definitely made everyone spend more time in the kitchen than before. Even those who were not really keen into cooking are now trying out new recipes, or at least, making an attempt to learn new things. Some of them have excelled and how, but if you are feeling left out, then don't worry as there are many who haven't succeeded in making the perfect dish either. Quarantine cooking fails are also making their way up on social media sites and some of them are absolutely hilarious! So if you have been feeling underachieved in the kitchen, especially while baking, you are not alone. UK PM Twitter Account Suggests to Keep The Family Entertained This Weekend By Trying Some Home Baking, But Citizens Complain of 'No Flour'.

People all across the world are in lockdown because the Coronavirus situation hasn't really improved. And looks like it could extend some more. Within their homes, people are trying out different hobbies, some art, some music and some into cooking. You too must have seen pictures of lovely dishes on your timeline. But let not the good side make you feel a little bad about your own skills as a lot of people have failed too. When Libya Liberty tweeted about making the worst banana bread, a lot of people joined along to show off their baking fails and the results are hilarious. People are uploading pictures of their quarantine cooking fails on social media sites like Instagram and Twitter and some of them are just hilarious! From cookies that look like penises to messed up cupcakes, check some of the funniest quarantine cooking fails online. Dalgona Coffee Recipe Fail, Funny Memes Pass! Netizens Who Failed to Make the Trending Beverage Console Themselves by Sharing Hilarious Jokes.

Pie Gone Wrong

Cannot make this up: I was reading the Baking Fails moment inspired by @LibyaLiberty while talking my pumpkin pie out the oven and I was just distracted enough that... yeah. I dropped it. pic.twitter.com/8Gsix1uqK8 — Paul Fischer (@tencents77) April 18, 2020

Cake Smash Much?

My daughter made a cake last night. Mmmm pic.twitter.com/v4Z1j3uYhZ — Trash Ass Poodle (@Mdarbyreid) April 12, 2020

Umm, What Did You Just See!

#StayAtHome & be productive. I’m not much of a baker. I can cook alright, but baking...not so much. So, today I tried my hand at some lighthouse cookies, since I’m from Florida. How do you think they turned out? pic.twitter.com/kKmB07XPmB — Justice Seeker is sheltering at home ☮️ (@tizzywoman) March 28, 2020

Easter bunnies gone wrong

As failed as my bunnies? pic.twitter.com/I3U0XSGMBe — Ketan Joshi (@KetanJ0) April 12, 2020

Expectations vs Reality?

Not so Crunchy!

Sorry I haven’t posted in a while; I’ve been baking pic.twitter.com/wS59AONAlY — Jacq the Stripper (@JacqTheStripper) April 4, 2020

All Gone?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Lombardi (@carries_cravings) on Apr 17, 2020 at 6:50pm PDT

Unappetising Muffins

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 😜 (@nico_le_mo) on Apr 18, 2020 at 1:53am PDT

Clearly, a lot of people are messing up their baking recipes. Many are trying out the banana bread as it seems to be the latest trend after Dalgona coffee. If you too have not been too successful with your baking attempts then don't get disheartened as you are not the only one going through these experimenting. Till then, keep trying.