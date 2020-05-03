Whipped Peanut Butter Milk Goes Viral After Dalgona Coffee Trend; Watch Recipe Video of Making This Sweet Frothy Drink

Peanut butter milk recipe (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Did you try the Dalgona coffee trend that took the internet by storm a few weeks ago? The thick coffee brew went viral on the internet, with almost everyone trying to make it at home during the Coronavirus social distancing. But like any other trend, the buzz has now reduced but there's a new entrant in place. Another whipped drink, this time with peanut butter is now trending on social media. Called the Whipped Peanut Butter Milk, it is more or less same like Dalgona, but with coffee gone and replaced with the nutty creamy spread. If you too want to get your hands on trying this latest trend, we give you a recipe of the same. Dalgona Coffee Recipes: Here's How to Brew the Perfect Beverage Quickly at Home; Watch Videos of Whipped Coffee Going Viral on Social Media.

Dalgona coffee, was essentially a thick brew of coffee and sugar served over cold milk with ice cubes. It originated from some Korean candy and Tiktok videos and soon took the internet by storm. People tried varieties in it too, replacing coffee with milo, some with matcha. Now, the latest liking seems to be peanut butter. This recipe is given by Miami-based food blogger Valentina Mussi AKA Sweet Portfolio on Instagram. She put up a recipe of the Peanut butter recipe and people are loving it. So you might see this sweet drink popping up on your Insta feeds very soon. Because in recent times, people have also been looking online for peanut butter recipes.

Check The Recipe of Whipped Peanut Butter Milk:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valentina Mussi✨ Food + Travel (@sweetportfolio) on Apr 29, 2020 at 8:48am PDT

As she mentions, whipping the butter is a little tougher than the dalgona coffee, given its creamy texture. And instead of the water, you need to add little milk for whipping. But if you are someone who loves nutty flavours, especially the peanut butter then you can definitely start whipping your next drink this quarantine.