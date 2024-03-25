Thandai, a traditional Indian drink, holds a special place in the celebrations of Holi and Maha Shivratri. This refreshing and flavorful drink is made with a mix of nuts, spices, and milk, making it a perfect beverage to enjoy during these festive occasions. Thandai holds a significant importance in the celebrations of Holi and Maha Shivratri, two of the most revered festivals in Hindu culture.

Beyond its delicious taste, Thandai is cherished for being beneficial during the warm weather that often accompanies these festivals. Thandai is also deeply rooted in tradition and is considered a festive drink that symbolizes the joy and spirit of these occasions. Its association with these festivals makes Thandai more than just a drink; it is a symbol of togetherness, celebration, and the rich cultural heritage of India. Holi Dahi Bhalla Recipe: Easy Step-by-Step Recipe To Make Delicious Dahi Vada at Home (View Pics and Video).

To make Thandai for Holi and Maha Shivratri, you will need the following ingredients:

1/2 cup almonds, blanched and peeled

1/4 cup cashew nuts

1/4 cup melon seeds

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

10-12 black peppercorns

5-6 green cardamom pods, seeds removed

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

1/2 teaspoon rose water

1/2 teaspoon kewra water (optional)

1/2 cup sugar or to taste

4 cups milk

Saffron strands (optional, for garnish)

Crushed pistachios and almonds (optional, for garnish)

Instructions:

In a blender, combine almonds, cashew nuts, melon seeds, poppy seeds, black peppercorns, cardamom seeds, and fennel seeds. Grind them into a fine powder.

In a large bowl, combine the ground powder with sugar, rose water, and kewra water. Mix well.

In a separate saucepan, heat the milk until it comes to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 5-7 minutes.

Remove the milk from the heat and let it cool slightly.

Add the nut and spice mixture to the milk and mix well. Allow the mixture to cool completely.

Once cooled, strain the mixture through a fine mesh strainer to remove any solids.

Chill the Thandai in the refrigerator for at least an hour before serving.

Serve the Thandai cold, garnished with saffron strands, crushed pistachios, and almonds.

How To Make Thandai for Holi?

Another Recipe to Make Thandai For Holi

Thandai is not only a delicious drink but also has a cooling effect on the body, making it ideal for the warm weather during Holi and Maha Shivratri. So, this festive season, treat yourself and your loved ones to this delightful and refreshing drink!

